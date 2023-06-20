Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Heavy drinkers really don’t ‘hold their liquor,’ study says

FILE - Heavy drinkers experience impairment after drinking, too, a study says.
FILE - Heavy drinkers experience impairment after drinking, too, a study says.(Source: CNN/Stringer)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research appears to debunk the popular belief that heavy drinkers can “hold their liquor.”

According to the study, people with alcohol use disorder, or what used to be called alcoholism, were significantly impaired up to three hours after downing several drinks.

Researchers tested various types of drinkers with a beverage equivalent to four to five drinks.

At first, the study supported the notion that heavy drinkers can manage their alcohol without impairment.

Both heavy drinkers and those with alcohol use disorder had no problems with a cognitive test 30 minutes after consuming the drink, whereas lighter drinkers felt sedated and fatigued.

But both groups still had trouble with their motor function.

Researchers also gave some participants with alcohol use disorder another drink to mimic their typical intake.

They were 50% more impaired after that drink.

The study was published Sunday in the journal “Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roderick Grace
Search continues for Shelby County missing man
Man dies while in custody of Angelina County Jail
Samantha Richards speaks about her experience with Medicaid, Friday, June 9, 2023, in...
More than 1 million dropped from Medicaid as states start post-pandemic purge of rolls
Portacool manufacturing facility catches fire in Shelby County
Portacool manufacturing facility catches fire in Shelby County
Both Lufkin and Nacogdoches held Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday, bringing the community...
East Texans celebrate Juneteenth with parades, festivals

Latest News

File - A 2023 R1T pickup truck is charged in a bay at a Rivian delivery and service center...
Electric vehicle maker Rivian to join Tesla charging network as automakers consider company’s plug
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor...
Lawyer Eastman faces disciplinary hearing over plot to keep Trump in power after 2020 election loss
FILE - Michael McMahon, right, gives photographers a thumbs up as he leaves federal court, May...
3 men convicted in US trial that scrutinized China’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt’ repatriation campaign
Damage is seen in New York City after a fatal fire early Tuesday. Four were killed in New York...
4 dead after fire at New York City e-bike shop spreads to apartments