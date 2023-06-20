A small glimmer of hope is on the way in the midst of the summer heat and storms

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are still in place for east Texas due to the unrelenting heat that continues to hold its grip over our part of the state.

Thankfully, we had a few cooling thunderstorms quickly dash through the Piney Woods earlier today along an outflow boundary and upper level disturbance sliding through our airspace.

We will be on the eastern edge of a high pressure ridge, which will keep a slight chance of strong thunderstorms in our forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the day will be dry, but there will be a slight chance that any storms that can get going upstream have a chance to be steered down into our part of deep east Texas the next couple of days.

There will also be a weak, stationary frontal boundary that will try to slide through east Texas from the backdoor. If this wind shift line can make it through our area, then we will be able to take the slightest edge off the heat for the end of the week.

This slight heat relief won’t be much, but it may allow the Excessive Heat Warnings to be dropped for a few days, replaced, instead, by Heat Advisories as the heat indices come down from 112° to closer to the 105° mark. Again, make no mistake, it will remain hot. We are just hoping for minor signs of relief with this wind shift line coming in during the mid-week time frame.

Daytime highs will come down into the middle 90′s for the latter part of the week with overnight lows in the lower 70′s under partly cloudy skies and those slight storm chances remaining in play as well.

The infamous heat dome looks to strengthen and build overhead by the upcoming weekend, which will shut off any rain chance, while at the same time, allow the heat to go back up to dangerous levels, yet again.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.