Center fire department responds to rekindled fires at Portacool

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - Rekindled fires required the Center Fire Department to redeploy to the Portacool manufacturing facility on Sunday.

City firefighters initially responded to a call Saturday afternoon in regards to a massive at the facility in Center off FM 2468. Center Fire Chief Keith Byndom said all county and neighboring counties fire departments came to assist. It took them several hours to contain the fire.

Byndom said they responded to the location again Sunday morning due to rekindles setting small grass fires.

Byndom said the production area of the building was the most damaged.

“You got rolled-up plastics. You got all kinds of glue, so it made for a big fire load, spread fast, and it just got away from us. The wind had pushed it, and it was probably burning for a while before anyone realized.” Byndom said.

Portacool released a statement addressing the situation.

Portacool, LLC, a global leader in portable evaporative cooling solutions and Evaporative Media Technologies experienced a serious fire incident at one of its manufacturing facilities in Center, Texas, on June 17, 2023.

We express our gratitude to the local and surrounding area fire departments and emergency responders for their swift action and tireless efforts in containing the fire and ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

Portacool is committed to minimizing the impact on our customers, team members, and the local community. Our dedicated team is working diligently to assess the damage, enact the company’s contingency plans and ensure continuity of operations.

We would like to assure our valued customers and suppliers that we are taking all necessary measures to mitigate any potential disruptions to our production and supply chain. Our experienced team is actively communicating to address their concerns, provide alternative solutions, and minimize any potential delays in fulfilling orders.

Portacool recognizes the importance of our manufacturing plant to the local economy and remains fully committed to the community. We are providing support to our affected team members and their families during this difficult period.

Portacool will continue to provide updates on the situation as more information becomes available.

Portacool posted online that they will speak with employees regarding their job status. They invite production employees to visit on the dates and times listed below at the Windham Civic Center, located at 146 Express Boulevard

Thursday: June 22nd, 8am – Last Names A - G

Thursday: June 22nd, 10:15am – Last Names H - P

Thursday: June 22nd, 1:30pm – Last Names Q - Z

Friday: June 23rd, 8am – Additional Session 1 (for those who did not attend Thursday)

Friday: June 23rd, 8am – Additional Session 2 (for those who did not attend Thursday)

The cause of the fire is still is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.