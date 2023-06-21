A few late night and early morning thunderstorms may offer some slight heat relief for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are still in place for east Texas due to the unrelenting heat that continues to hold its grip over our part of the state.

Thankfully, a weak frontal boundary will try to slide through east Texas from the backdoor tonight and on Thursday. If this wind shift line can make it through our area, then we will be able to take the slightest edge off the heat for the end of the week.

This slight heat relief won’t be much, but it may allow the Excessive Heat Warnings to be dropped for a few days, replaced, instead, by Heat Advisories as the heat indices come down from 112° to closer to the 105° mark.

The other thing that could provide more notable relief is summertime thunderstorms. In fact, severe weather is possible later this evening and overnight as a thunderstorm complex is expected to form in north Texas, moving southward due to the northerly flow in place. While the severe risk and main track looks to stay west of east Texas, there are signs we could see some weakening storms hold together to provide some cooling downpours overnight and on Thursday morning, especially for residents west of Highway 59.

Daytime highs will come down into the middle 90′s for the remainder of the week with overnight lows in the lower 70′s under partly cloudy skies and those slight storm chances remaining in play as well.

The infamous heat dome looks to strengthen and build overhead by the upcoming weekend, which will shut off any rain chance, while at the same time, allow the heat to go back up to dangerous levels, yet again.

Daytime highs climb into upper 90′s this weekend with heat index values topping out between 108-113°, giving us more of the same we have been experiencing throughout much of this week.

