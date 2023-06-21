Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin City Council approves homestead exemption, park master plan budget amendment

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin City Council approved several items during Tuesday’s meeting, including a 10 percent homestead exemption and a park master plan budget.

The homestead exemption will be effective for the 2023 tax year. The action will also provide an extra $20,000 exemption for people 65 years old and older.

The council also approved a budget amendment for phase one of the Morris Frank Park Master Plan. City Manager Kevin Gee said in the meeting they plan on funding the project in multi-year payments from the city’s general reserves fund.

“We’d love to spend $30 million out there but that’s just not reasonable. I hear from people that are concerned we’re spending $10 million, so we’re in a position here as council members to try to find a happy median and work with everybody. Giving them what they want but especially in a project like this, it’s easier said than done,” said Mayor Mark Hicks

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Power Grid
ERCOT asks Texans to voluntarily cut back on electricity use
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Roderick Grace
Search continues for Shelby County missing man
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation

Latest News

Lufkin City Hall
Lufkin City Council approves homestead exemption, park master plan budget amendment
Portacool manufacturing facility catches fire on Saturday in Shelby County
Center fire department responds to rekindled fires at Portacool
Center Fire Chief Keith Byndom
Center fire department responds to rekindled fires at Portacool
Experts warn lone star tick could cause allergic reactions to meat
Experts warn lone star tick could cause allergic reactions to meat