Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation

Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at home while she went on vacation. (Source: WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – A mother in Ohio has been charged with murder after police said she left her infant daughter alone for eight days while she went on vacation.

Officials said 31-year-old Kristel Candelario told them she went on vacation to Puerto Rico and Detroit from June 8 to June 16. She returned home last Friday to find her daughter unresponsive.

Investigators said the 16-month-old child was extremely dehydrated.

WOIO spoke with neighbors who said they would have gladly watched the child if they had been asked.

Neighbor Suleym Gonzalez said Candelario was not the typical caretaker of her daughter, and the baby was usually cared for by the grandmother.

“Her (the baby’s) mom always wanted to go out and just left her with her grandma and all that,” she said.

Police said Candelario is currently being held on a $1 million bond, which was set during her arraignment Tuesday.

Candelario is scheduled to be in court for a pre-trial hearing on June 28.

She is the second Cleveland mother to be charged with murdering their child in as many days.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roderick Grace
Search continues for Shelby County missing man
Man dies while in custody of Angelina County Jail
Samantha Richards speaks about her experience with Medicaid, Friday, June 9, 2023, in...
More than 1 million dropped from Medicaid as states start post-pandemic purge of rolls
Portacool manufacturing facility catches fire in Shelby County
Portacool manufacturing facility catches fire in Shelby County
Texas Power Grid
ERCOT asks Texans to voluntarily cut back on electricity use

Latest News

Upshur County Electric Co-op continues power restoration, downed line repair
Internet, email access further restored at SFA following cyber attack
Gregg County working to restore power after 5 days of outages
ETFB mobile pantry provides food to 600 Gladewater families
State asks East Texans to report storm damage to better understand area’s need for assistance