San Antonio police warn Texans about phone scam

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - San Antonio Police Department has become aware of a phone scam Texans have fallen victim to.

SAPD states that the scammers are using a fake city number, starting in 210-207, and claim people are being investigated by the police.

The scammers often ask for money in order to settle the fake investigation, police say.

SAPD says they will never contact people to ask for money. SAPD ask people to be mindful of who they speak to and verify the person who contacts them before giving out information.

Anyone who has been a victim of a scam is asked to call SAP’s nonemergency number at 210-207-7273 to make a police report.

