Texas A&M-Fort Worth breaks ground on first building

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M broke ground on the first building at its Urban Research Campus in Fort Worth Wednesday.

The $150 million, eight-story building, will be the home of the Texas A&M School of Law.

The Law & Education building will also hold classes for Texas A&M Health and Tarleton State University.

The building is set to be finished by 2025.

Rendering of A&M System campus planned for downtown Fort Worth.
Rendering of A&M System campus planned for downtown Fort Worth.(Texas A&M University System)

The Texas A&M system is also working with the city of Fort Worth and Tarrant County to build two additional campus buildings over four city blocks owned by the system.

The Research and Innovation Building is where several Texas A&M System agencies will work alongside private sector tenants, according to a press release from the Texas A&M University System.

The Gateway Building will house offices, more classrooms and meeting spaces.

Both the Research and Innovation Building and the Gateway Building are set to be finished by 2027.

Rendering of A&M System campus planned for downtown Fort Worth.
Rendering of A&M System campus planned for downtown Fort Worth.(Texas A&M University System)

“The Texas A&M System is building exactly what Fort Worth needs in this moment in our history,” Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said. “This groundbreaking today represents countless future careers in law, medical technology, nursing and engineering, all of which are vital to meeting the need for a highly-skilled workforce in Fort Worth and North Texas for decades to come.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

