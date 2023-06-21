Texas firefighters meet baby they helped deliver in a parking lot

LAKE WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - Medstar Mobile Healthcare setup a reunion between the City of Lake Worth Fire Department and Miranda Huntley, the woman whom they helped during childbirth in a parking lot earlier this month.

On June 19, 2023, the City of Lake Worth Fire Department got the chance to reunite with Huntley and her newborn son, Issac.

Each person involved on the scene received a Stork award and got the chance to hold baby Issac.

“We’ll never be able to express our gratitude enough,” Huntley said in a reply to a Facebook post. “These men and women were amazing and such a blessing as we abruptly welcomed Issac into our world! Thank you all!”

(Lake Worth Fire Department)

Huntley was at home on June 2, 2023, when she began to go into labor. She immediately called a friend and they left for the hospital.

After about 10 minutes of driving, they realized the baby was coming before they could get there. They called 911 and the call-taker, Valerie Ann Carson who has helped deliver over 30 babies over the phone, directed them to the closest parking lot.

Lake Worth Engine 10 and Medstar went to Biggers Funeral Home where they found Huntley in the passenger seat of a car going into labor.

Both teams helped Huntley give birth her son.

Huntley and her son were moved by an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

