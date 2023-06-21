Tyler County game warden breaks up fish shocking operation
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Tyler County game warden patrolling the Neches River caught someone fish shocking from a boat Saturday evening.
Captain Brandon Moseley said the game warden was patrolling the river south of the B.A. Steinhagen dam and noticed someone from a boat throw something into the water. The game warden approached the boat and saw someone in the boat had a zapper to shock fish.
Moseley said the owner of the boat also did not have a registration.
Moseley said the illegal practice involves using a zapper to shock fish to the top and using a net to reel them in. It is a Class C misdemeanor.
Moseley said restitution charges may also be applied.
