Tyler County game warden breaks up fish shocking operation

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Tyler County game warden patrolling the Neches River caught someone fish shocking from a boat Saturday evening.

Captain Brandon Moseley said the game warden was patrolling the river south of the B.A. Steinhagen dam and noticed someone from a boat throw something into the water. The game warden approached the boat and saw someone in the boat had a zapper to shock fish.

Moseley said the owner of the boat also did not have a registration.

Moseley said the illegal practice involves using a zapper to shock fish to the top and using a net to reel them in. It is a Class C misdemeanor.

Moseley said restitution charges may also be applied.

