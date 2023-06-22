Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A few storm complexes could offer minor heat relief as we round out the week

Weather Where You Live
A few storm complexes look to offer minor heat relief before it turns hot and dry next week.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A weak and stalled out frontal boundary will combine with more disturbances moving through in the northerly flow aloft to give us more scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening and then again on Friday.

This northwest flow aloft makes it difficult to pinpoint timing and placement of storm complexes, but when we are in this pattern, we always have a chance to see some heavy thunderstorms develop or drift in from north Texas with the steering currents we have in place.

It will be partly cloudy overnight with a 20% chance of rain and lows in the middle 70′s.

Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms and highs in the lower 90′s.  Our heat index will be around 105, which will border on heat advisory criteria.

The infamous heat dome looks to strengthen and build overhead by the upcoming weekend, which will shut off any rain chance, while at the same time, allow the heat to go back up to dangerous levels, yet again.

Daytime highs climb into upper 90′s this weekend with heat index values topping out between 108-113°, giving us more of the same we have been experiencing throughout much of this week.

With our soil moisture drying out by next week, it appears we will reach our first 100-degree days for the first time this summer.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

