Former Fort Bliss soldier who sexually abused minor sentenced to 35 years in federal prison

By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A Dallas man was sentenced in a federal courthouse in El Paso Tuesday to 35 years in prison for sexually abusing a prepubescent child—a penalty that will be served once he reaches the end of his current 20-year sentence on state charges.

According to court documents, Trevor Dylan Lehew, 28, sexually abused a minor under the age of 12 while serving in the Army at Fort Bliss between 2014 and 2015.  The child victim disclosed the abuse in 2020 to a Child Adolescence Forensic Interviewer.

Lehew was remanded into federal custody on Jan. 6, 2022.  He had been serving a 20-year sentence at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for a separate incident involving indecency with a child/sexual contact, and the aggravated sexual assault of a child. 

On Aug. 8, 2022, Lehew pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

“The child victim in this case was extremely courageous to come forward about the horrible acts that this defendant committed years prior,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas.  “That disclosure led to a successful investigation by our partners at the FBI, which has now resulted in the lengthy imprisonment of a dangerous child predator with repeat offenses.”

