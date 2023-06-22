Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grand jury indicts 4 in connection with after-prom party shooting in Jasper

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JASPER, Texas (KLTV) - Four men accused of opening fire at an after-prom party in Jasper have been indicted.

The Jasper County District Clerk’s office confirmed that Cheston Hartsfield, 18, Cameron Hartsfield, 19, Tracy Hickman, 18 and Tyler Porter, 19, all of Newton, were indicted by a grand jury on charges connected to a shooting that left 11 people injured. Cheston Hartfield was indicted on five charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. Hickman was indicted on three charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. Cameron Hartsfield was indicted on five charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. Porter was indicted on five charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Shortly after midnight on Apr. 23, deputies responded to a disturbance on County Road 263 north of Jasper where a large after-prom party was taking place at a residence. Most of the victims were between the ages of 15 and 19.

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said that the shooting was not accidental and was intentional.

“There was a lot going on for months between these two groups of young men that finally came to a head,” Newman said. “(It was an) ongoing feud.”

The four men were initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized crime upon arrest on Friday, April 28. All four are set for arraignment on July 6.

