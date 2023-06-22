Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Some showers and storms possible

Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible today. Temps slightly cooler this afternoon!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’ve got a few showers and thunderstorms out and about this morning, meaning you might encounter some heavy rainfall and gusty winds on your morning commute, so be sure to give yourselves plenty of time before you hit the road. Rain chances will drop off fairly quickly by 12 PM, but additional development of showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening, so please remain weather alert if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures today will remain slightly cooler than the past few days, with most only climbing into the lower 90s for highs with lower humidity to boot! Isolated showers and storms will be possible again on Friday, although coverage will be fairly limited. Temps will remain close to seasonal norms for one more day on Friday, then south winds return and bring temps back into the upper 90s for Sunday through Wednesday of next week.

