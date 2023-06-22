TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned truck blocks Loop 287 in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The southbound lanes of west Loop 287 are shut down near the Denman Avenue intersection due to a single-vehicle accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler.

Traffic is being allowed to travel Denman Avenue, but that portion of Loop 287 will remain closed to allow for cleanup. The truck was carrying a substance that leaked onto the highway, but the substance is not hazardous. The product is oil-based meaning proper cleanup will be required to prevent slick road conditions. TxDOT and the City of Lufkin Street Department are being called to the scene.

Expect delays while traveling the northbound lanes of Loop 287 and use caution in the area. Northbound traffic is currently backed up to the Chestnut Street intersection. Avoid southbound travel in the area until further notice.

No major injuries were reported.

