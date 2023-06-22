Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned truck blocks Loop 287 in Lufkin

An overturned truck has blocked the roadway on Loop 287 in Lufkin.
An overturned truck has blocked the roadway on Loop 287 in Lufkin.(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The southbound lanes of west Loop 287 are shut down near the Denman Avenue intersection due to a single-vehicle accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler.

Traffic is being allowed to travel Denman Avenue, but that portion of Loop 287 will remain closed to allow for cleanup. The truck was carrying a substance that leaked onto the highway, but the substance is not hazardous. The product is oil-based meaning proper cleanup will be required to prevent slick road conditions. TxDOT and the City of Lufkin Street Department are being called to the scene.

Expect delays while traveling the northbound lanes of Loop 287 and use caution in the area. Northbound traffic is currently backed up to the Chestnut Street intersection. Avoid southbound travel in the area until further notice.

No major injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas church reacts to SBC decision on women pastors
FBC Lufkin pastor encourages break from SBC after decision on female pastors
Overturned 18-wheeler slows U.S. 59 traffic near Nacogdoches
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Experts warn lone star tick could cause allergic reactions to meat
Experts warn lone star tick could cause allergic reactions to meat
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles

Latest News

Lufkin's Morris Frank Park
WebXtra: Baseball diamond modifications among phase 1 upgrades at Lufkin’s Morris Frank Park
WebXtra: Baseball diamond modifications among phase 1 upgrades at Lufkin’s Morris Frank Park
A Florida driver crashes their vehicle into a gas station convenience store.
WATCH: Florida driver plows vehicle into gas station
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday’s Weather: Some showers and storms possible