WATCH: Arial, ground views of damage from fatal Matador tornado

From TMX

MATADOR, Texas - A deadly tornado struck the north Texas town of Matador Wednesday night as ongoing severe weather spawns hailstorms and tornadoes across the Plains and the South.

Videos shared by Lubbock Fire and Rescue show the aftermath of the tornado that struck Matador, about 70 miles northeast of Lubbock, Wednesday evening.

Emergency services can be seen conducting search and rescue operations through the night. In the daylight, numerous structures are reduced to piles of splinters and large tractor-trailers appear crushed.

Matador was under a tornado warning until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The city remained under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:30 p.m., with possible wind gusts up to 70 mph and baseball-sized hail.

The agency sent a survey team to Matador on Thursday to assess the damage and rate the tornado.

Lubbock Fire and Rescue early Thursday confirmed at least four people were killed and ten were injured in Matador, though rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot on Thursday updated the state’s disaster declaration in response to recent storms and tornadoes, adding Motley County, which includes Matador, and five other counties, bringing the total to 21 counties.

A tornado on June 15 in Perryton claimed the lives of three people and injured dozens of others.

“There is no force more powerful than Texans helping Texans, and this updated disaster declaration will help the State of Texas swiftly respond to communities devastated by last night’s severe weather and tornadoes in West Texas,” Abbott said in a statement.

