Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Arial, ground views of damage from fatal Matador tornado

A deadly tornado struck the north Texas town of Matador Wednesday night. Credit: Lubbock Fire Rescue / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

MATADOR, Texas - A deadly tornado struck the north Texas town of Matador Wednesday night as ongoing severe weather spawns hailstorms and tornadoes across the Plains and the South.

Videos shared by Lubbock Fire and Rescue show the aftermath of the tornado that struck Matador, about 70 miles northeast of Lubbock, Wednesday evening.

Emergency services can be seen conducting search and rescue operations through the night. In the daylight, numerous structures are reduced to piles of splinters and large tractor-trailers appear crushed.

Matador was under a tornado warning until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The city remained under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:30 p.m., with possible wind gusts up to 70 mph and baseball-sized hail.

The agency sent a survey team to Matador on Thursday to assess the damage and rate the tornado.

Lubbock Fire and Rescue early Thursday confirmed at least four people were killed and ten were injured in Matador, though rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot on Thursday updated the state’s disaster declaration in response to recent storms and tornadoes, adding Motley County, which includes Matador, and five other counties, bringing the total to 21 counties.

A tornado on June 15 in Perryton claimed the lives of three people and injured dozens of others.

“There is no force more powerful than Texans helping Texans, and this updated disaster declaration will help the State of Texas swiftly respond to communities devastated by last night’s severe weather and tornadoes in West Texas,” Abbott said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas church reacts to SBC decision on women pastors
FBC Lufkin pastor encourages break from SBC after decision on female pastors
Overturned 18-wheeler slows U.S. 59 traffic near Nacogdoches
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
Experts warn lone star tick could cause allergic reactions to meat
Experts warn lone star tick could cause allergic reactions to meat

Latest News

Pasco County Fire Rescue Firefighters were called to Frontier Drive around 5:30 PM Tuesday to...
WATCH: Florida firefighters rescue horse from pool with crane
WATCH: Arial and ground views of damage from fatal Matador tornado
WATCH: Arial, ground views of damage from fatal Matador tornado
An overturned truck has blocked the roadway on Loop 287 in Lufkin.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned truck blocks Loop 287 in Lufkin
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned truck blocks Loop 287 in Lufkin