WATCH: Train slows for duck near Glasgow, Scotland
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAST KILBRIDE, United Kingdom - A slow-moving train in the UK made way for a duck that wandered onto the tracks.
The train was apparently slowing to pick up passengers at the station in East Kilbride near Glasgow, when the engineer spotted the duck waddling along the tracks. After the train slowed even further, the duck made it safely off of the tracks.
