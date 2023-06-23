Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Department of Motor Vehicle systems down statewide

(TxDMV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Pump the brakes today if you need to take care of anything related to your car registration as all Texas Department of Motor Vehicle systems are down.

The Texas DMV said this outage affects all online and in-person vehicle-related services, including county tax offices and other registration renewal locations such as grocery stores and title offices, vehicle dealerships, and specialty license plate purchases. As such, all 16 TxDMV Regional Service Centers are closed today.

PLEASE NOTE: Driver license services are provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety, not TxDMV: https://www.dps.texas.gov/section/driver-license

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas church reacts to SBC decision on women pastors
FBC Lufkin pastor encourages break from SBC after decision on female pastors
An overturned truck has blocked the roadway on Loop 287 in Lufkin.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned truck blocks Loop 287 in Lufkin
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Overturned 18-wheeler slows U.S. 59 traffic near Nacogdoches
Police: ‘Ongoing feud’ may have been motive for after-prom shooting in Jasper
Grand jury indicts 4 in connection with after-prom party shooting in Jasper

Latest News

Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday’s Weather: Very warm and muggy
Winnsboro resident speaks on being trapped in home crushed by tree
KLTV 10 p.m. M-F, Recurring - clipped version POWERLIFTING
Heat And Vehicles