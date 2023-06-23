Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Email service restored for SFA faculty, staff

SFA system update graphic
SFA system update graphic(Stephen F. Austin State University)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Email access has been restored for both faculty and staff at Stephen F. Austin University.

These services are now available on-campus when connected to an SFA computer, or off-campus when connected to the VPN service. This restoration is the latest step in recovery after SFA experienced a significant cyber attack recently.

The university said that most issues the Help Desk has seen this week relate back to the Duo authentication app, as it is required to get into mySFA or any SFA-related service.

The university advised any employees still experiencing email or Duo issues to:

• come to campus, if possible, to check email from a wired port

• review available KnowledgeBase articles on Duo and VPN connection

• and call the Help Desk at (936) 468-4357 until 6 p.m. today or during normal business hours starting Monday.

For more info and links to related KnowledgeBase articles, visit gosfa.com/outage.

Previous reporting:

Internet, email access further restored at SFA following cyber attack

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas church reacts to SBC decision on women pastors
FBC Lufkin pastor encourages break from SBC after decision on female pastors
An overturned truck has blocked the roadway on Loop 287 in Lufkin.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned truck blocks Loop 287 in Lufkin
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Overturned 18-wheeler slows U.S. 59 traffic near Nacogdoches
Police: ‘Ongoing feud’ may have been motive for after-prom shooting in Jasper
Grand jury indicts 4 in connection with after-prom party shooting in Jasper

Latest News

Department of Motor Vehicle systems return, regional centers reopen
WATCH: Alligator chases fisherman on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
A Nacogdoches County house had its roof blown off during severe weather.
Nacogdoches County family continues home recovery after severe storms
WebXtra: Nacogdoches County family continues home recovery after severe storms