Email service restored for SFA faculty, staff

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Email access has been restored for both faculty and staff at Stephen F. Austin University.

These services are now available on-campus when connected to an SFA computer, or off-campus when connected to the VPN service. This restoration is the latest step in recovery after SFA experienced a significant cyber attack recently.

The university said that most issues the Help Desk has seen this week relate back to the Duo authentication app, as it is required to get into mySFA or any SFA-related service.

The university advised any employees still experiencing email or Duo issues to:

• come to campus, if possible, to check email from a wired port

• review available KnowledgeBase articles on Duo and VPN connection

• and call the Help Desk at (936) 468-4357 until 6 p.m. today or during normal business hours starting Monday.

For more info and links to related KnowledgeBase articles, visit gosfa.com/outage.

