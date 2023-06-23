Fruit breakfast salad by Oaklea Mansion’s Casie Buck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Business owner and East Texas native Casie Buck has shared her recipe for a crisp, fruity breakfast salad.

Oaklea Mansion’s Fruit Breakfast Salad

Ingredients

Instructions

Wash and dry the arugula (or desired salad mix) and place it in a large bowl.

Add the strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, blueberry vanilla goat cheese, and walnuts to the bowl.