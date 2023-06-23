GRAPHIC: Austin police searcing for hit-and-run driver who left ‘severely’ injured man lying in road

From TMX

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Police are searching for the suspect involved a hit and run that left a pedestrian with severe injuries in Austin last week.

Surveillance video released by the Austin Police Department shows a pedestrian walking along the 2100 block of East Riverside Drive near a Raising Cane’s restaurant at around 11 p.m. on June 14. A driver traveling east in a black sedan strikes the pedestrian and continues driving.

Officers who responded to the scene found the victim lying in the road next to the median. He was transported to the hospital with severe injuries and has since been released, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

