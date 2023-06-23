La Vega BBQ team returns from National Championship

LA VEGA, Texas (KWTX) - Another Central Texas high school made a name for itself at the National High School Barbecue Championship.

Four months ago, the La Vega Barbecue team began as an after-school club and with only five members, has taken home the honor of placing at the competition in the dessert category for their bacon pecan pie.

The dessert gave them 10th place after having never been placed before in the category.

One of the team’s coaches believes that being in the club and learning this skill is crucial for the current generation, as it teaches them the valuable skill of seeing things come true.

“The problems I see with the generation are that we want to start something and forget about it. No, barbecue takes time… It takes love. It takes care,” said Carlos Guiterrez.

“And the way I describe the love is that you have to sit there and you have to watch your meat. You have to tend to your meat. You have to make sure the heat or the temperature is not too low, not too high. Now that’s showing barbecue love.”

