One more shot at some cooling thunderstorms before we turn hot and dry

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was another steamy day in the Pine Woods, but we did have a few thunderstorms out there to cool a few communities down this afternoon.

These storms are moving southward due to northerly steering currents that remain in place. Many residents are looking for some cooling thunderstorms to offer some slight relief from the heat and humidity.

There may be one last chance to get in on some cooling thunderstorms late tonight and early Saturday as models hint at another upstream disturbance moving in our direction out of north Texas. However, it will be battling some stable air, which means these storms will be in a weakening phase. This will limit the overall coverage since they will more than likely be falling apart. We will have the rain and storm chance at 30% overnight into early Saturday morning before those rain odds go by the wayside for quite some time.

The infamous heat dome looks to strengthen and build overhead by the upcoming weekend, which will shut off any rain chance, while at the same time, allow the heat to go back up to dangerous levels, yet again.

Daytime highs climb into middle 90′s on Saturday before we go into the upper 90′s on Sunday. Heat index values will be topping out between 107-112°, giving us more of the same we have been experiencing throughout much of this week. This will likely lead to more Heat Advisories and possible Excessive Heat Warnings coming out for east Texas, yet again.

With our soil moisture drying out by next week, it appears we will reach our first 100-degree days for the first time this summer by the time we transition into Tuesday and beyond.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.