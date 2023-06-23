Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

SBA offers disaster assistance to residents affected by Nacogdoches storms

Nacogdoches residents affected by last month’s flooding can apply for disaster assistance through the Small Business Administration.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches residents affected by last month’s flooding can apply for disaster assistance through the Small Business Administration.

SBA members are located inside the Nacogdoches Public Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays up until next week to assist.

SBA said as of Thursday morning, they have had over 20 people apply. Their disaster loans go up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged real estate.

Homeowners and renters can apply $40,000 to repair or replace damaged property.

To apply for assistance for property damage the deadline is Aug. 14 and the deadline for economic assistance is March 13, 2024.

To apply for disaster loan assistance, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas church reacts to SBC decision on women pastors
FBC Lufkin pastor encourages break from SBC after decision on female pastors
Overturned 18-wheeler slows U.S. 59 traffic near Nacogdoches
An overturned truck has blocked the roadway on Loop 287 in Lufkin.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned truck blocks Loop 287 in Lufkin
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Winnsboro resident speaks on being trapped in home crushed by tree
Heat And Vehicles
BBB warns of scam artists looking to take advantage of East Texans with storm damage
Power outages around East Texas continue, although, much to their relief, many can now turn...
East Texas Food Bank sees surge in residents seeking assistance after storms
Smith County inmates tend to a garden along Hwy 155 which helps contribute to the East Texas...
Smith County jail inmates grow fresh produce for East Texas Food Bank