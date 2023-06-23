SBA offers disaster assistance to residents affected by Nacogdoches storms

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches residents affected by last month’s flooding can apply for disaster assistance through the Small Business Administration.

SBA members are located inside the Nacogdoches Public Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays up until next week to assist.

SBA said as of Thursday morning, they have had over 20 people apply. Their disaster loans go up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged real estate.

Homeowners and renters can apply $40,000 to repair or replace damaged property.

To apply for assistance for property damage the deadline is Aug. 14 and the deadline for economic assistance is March 13, 2024.

To apply for disaster loan assistance, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.