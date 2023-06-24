Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake

A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina. (Source: CNN, Micah Kimberlin/TMX)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CNN) - An interesting confrontation between a fisherman and an alligator in South Carolina was caught on camera.

The moment was captured on a video taken on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.

In the video, a man can be seen holding a fishing pole appearing to be walking away from the water when an alligator then emerges and charges at him.

The gator chased the man towards a paved road and stopped as he rushed away.

Some onlookers scurried to also get out of its path while others nearby stayed at a safe distance.

There were no reports of any injuries in the incident

