Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Historic Waco Castle up for auction four years after being renovated by Gaines duo on Magnolia Network

Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction
Historic Waco Castle, recently renovated by Gaines duo, up for auction(Magnolia Realty)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Historic Waco Castle, standing tall for more than 100 years on Austin Avenue, is up for auction, according to a Facebook post from Magnolia Realty.

In 2019, Chip and Joanna Gaines fulfilled a decades long dream to renovate the castle. They aired the entire process on Magnolia Network in the summer of 2022 and then they opened it up for guests to tour.

The Facebook post reads: “Now, they’re ready for someone new to write the next chapter in this historic home’s story.”

Bidding for the four bedroom, three and a half bathroom, 6,176 square feet piece of Waco history will open on July 20th, 2023.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo shows from left, Sgt. Alfred Flores and Officers Eleazar Alejandro and...
3 San Antonio police officers charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman
Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer campaign focusing on Bud Light amid slumping sale...
Anheuser-Busch launching new Bud Light campaign; giving away $10K weekly to help sales
National Great Outdoors Month
National forests offer East Texans cool retreat during Great Outdoors Month
Cattle rustling
Texas cattle raisers association ranger says rustling still a modern-day crime
A bear and her three cubs broke into a Connecticut home Tuesday.
Police: Homeowner calls 911 after mother bear, her 3 cubs break into house with son inside

Latest News

National Great Outdoors Month
National forests offer East Texans cool retreat during Great Outdoors Month
WebXtra: National forests offer East Texans cool retreat during Great Outdoors Month
National Guard distributes food, water in Mt. Vernon
Texas cattle raisers association ranger says rustling still a modern-day crime
East Texas Food Bank holds distribution in Longview