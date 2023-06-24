Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a hot and humid day, and the heat is just getting started. We’ll see temperatures on a warming trend over the next few days, meaning highs will sit in the upper 90s by next Monday and could even hit 100 degrees Wednesday through Friday. In addition to this dangerous heat, higher than average humidity levels will keep heat indices, or the “feels like” temperature, in a range of 105-115 degrees each afternoon. Just like the past couple of weeks, please do your best to limit your time outdoors during the heat of the day, and please drink plenty of water throughout the day. It is also important to remember to always look in the back seat an ensure no children or animals are still in the car before you leave your vehicle. While skies will remain dry over the next several days for most, we will be watching for a few showers or storms that could clip our northeastern counties sometime on Sunday. Rain chances next week will be very conditional, with most not seeing much of anything other than the blaring sun overhead. Please stay cool, y’all.

