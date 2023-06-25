Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Los Angeles and Dallas face off in conference showdown

Los Angeles faces Dallas in a matchup of Western Conference teams
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dallas Wings (6-6, 4-3 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (5-7, 5-6 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Satou Sabally and the Dallas Wings visit Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks in Western Conference action.

The Sparks are 5-6 in conference play. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Ogwumike leads the Sparks with 9.7 boards.

The Wings are 4-3 in Western Conference play. Dallas is third in the WNBA scoring 85.5 points per game while shooting 40.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordin Canada is averaging 13.4 points, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sparks. Ogwumike is averaging 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Sabally is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 84.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

