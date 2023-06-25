Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! It was yet another hot and humid day, and the heat will continue well into the upcoming work week. A few pop-up storms were able to develop earlier this afternoon, and we have a very conditional chance for some showers and storms after midnight tonight. IF storms can develop in southwestern Arkansas and southeastern Oklahoma, there is a chance a line of showers and storms could move over northern portions of East Texas during the pre-dawn morning hours of Monday. The strongest storms could produce some severe wind gusts and large hail as well as heavy rainfall before falling apart just after sunrise. Highs will sit in the middle to upper 90s for Monday and could even hit 100 degrees Wednesday through Friday. In addition to this dangerous heat, higher than average humidity levels will keep heat indices, or the “feels like” temperature, in a range of 105-115 degrees each afternoon. Just like the past couple of weeks, please do your best to limit your time outdoors during the heat of the day, and please drink plenty of water throughout the day. It is also important to remember to always look in the back seat an ensure no children or animals are still in the car before you leave your vehicle. After the potential storms overnight, skies are expected to stay mostly dry each day with most not seeing much of anything other than the blaring sun overhead. Please stay cool, y’all.

