Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

3 people die in stabbing attack, Massachusetts police say

Marian Ryan, the Middlesex District Attorney, warned people to make sure they are secure after a triple stabbing. (Source: WCVB/CNN)
By WCVB staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Mass. (WCVB) - Massachusetts authorities are investigating an apparent triple homicide.

Newton police say they were called to the scene Sunday morning by a person who knew the victims.

The three people suffered stab injuries and blunt force trauma.

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.(Source: WCVB/CNN)

Their identities have not been released, but officials said two of the victims celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this weekend.

According to a preliminary probe, it appears there were signs of forced entry into the house.

Officials said they are also looking into a recent break-in less than a mile from the crime scene.

So far there’s no word if the two intrusions are related.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo shows from left, Sgt. Alfred Flores and Officers Eleazar Alejandro and...
3 San Antonio police officers charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman
National Great Outdoors Month
National forests offer East Texans cool retreat during Great Outdoors Month
Cattle rustling
Texas cattle raisers association ranger says rustling still a modern-day crime
A bear and her three cubs broke into a Connecticut home Tuesday.
Police: Homeowner calls 911 after mother bear, her 3 cubs break into house with son inside
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries’ future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain

Latest News

'Be vigilant,' DA says after triple stabbing
Damage assessment is underway after a suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near...
Indiana tornado kills 1 as severe weather causes damage and power outages across multiple states
An Amber Alert was issued for 11-year-old Kiana Telles and 5-year-old Fabian Telles.
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old, 5-year-old in Washington state
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 6-26-23
Monday’s Weather: Chance for showers and storms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon