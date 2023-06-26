Federal trial begins for Wood County constable accused of directing K9 to bite suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Trial proceedings began Monday for a Wood County constable accused of using his police K9 to unnecessarily injure a man.

Wood County Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith was indicted by a federal grand jury last year on a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law. According to the indictment, on July 25, Smith directed his police dog to “bite a suspect who did not pose a threat that warranted use of the police dog.” The indictment alleges the actions resulted in “unnecessary bodily injury to the suspect.”

In their opening statement, the prosecution said they intend to prove that Smith did not use the least amount of force possible when attempting to arrest Robert Evans by not calling his K9 off once Evans was no longer a threat. They said they also intend to prove that Smith falsified documents when he attempted to cover up his actions.

Smith’s defense, however, insisted that the constable acted appropriately given, they said, that Evans refused to comply with Smith’s orders and also because he was a fugitive with a felony warrant out for his arrest. The defense instead shifted blame onto the other law enforcement officers who were present but waited for Smith’s arrival before attempting to breach the mobile home Evans was inside, claiming they gave the situation the “Uvalde treatment” and were waiting for Smith to “clean up their mess.” He said that there is no evidence to back up the claim that Evans attempted to surrender peacefully.

“The government wants you to believe they are dealing with a cowboy. A renegade,” the defense said.

The prosecution’s first witness was an FBI special agent who was assigned to investigate the situation. The agent said that law enforcement officers should only use force as necessary, and never when they are angry or frustrated. He said that officers have to adjust their tactics and approach based on the situation, as using too much force can put the officer and others in danger. As such, he testified that there were instances of Smith’s behavior from the collective officers’ body cam footage that showed reason for concern. This footage was then shown in full.

In the footage presented in court, once the barricaded door of the mobile home is opened, Smith and his dog are the first to make entry, at which point Smith can be heard giving commands to the dog in Hungarian and orders the dog to find Evans. Evans can be heard from behind the closed door of the bathroom, insisting that he will come out and surrender if the dog is taken away. The door opens and at least one of Evans’ hands is seen poking out from behind the door when Smith forces his way in, and a struggle begins between the two men. As the struggle ensues, Smith gives the “bite” command to the dog multiple times. At one point, as Evans is attempting to get the dog off of him, Smith begins shouting, “Let go of my dog!” Smith can then be seen punching Evans multiple times after taking away a plunger that Evans began swinging.

Smith can then be seen in the video giving the bite command to the dog again after Evans had been immobilized with his hands on his head and had been placed into a control lock by Smith.

The video showed that Evans was then taken out of the bathtub and a further struggle ensued as multiple officers could be heard giving Evans commands to turn over onto his stomach, which he appeared to struggle to do given the small size of the bathroom. Evans was eventually moved out of the bathroom and into the hallway where Evans could be seen and heard crying as if in pain as the dog continued to bite. At one point, Evans said it felt like the dog was breaking his foot.

When asked by the prosecution, the FBI special agent confirmed that in his opinion there were multiple points at which Evans could have been taken into custody without further attacks from the dog. In particular, he said that once Evans was in the bathtub with his hands on his head and Smith placing him in a control lock, there was no reason Evans could not have been taken into custody right then.

Trial proceedings resume Tuesday morning at the federal courthouse in Tyler.

