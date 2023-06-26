Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Houston police searching for man charged with assault in shooting of six people

The Houston Police Department is searching for Carl Douglas Green, 32, after he was charged...
The Houston Police Department is searching for Carl Douglas Green, 32, after he was charged with aggravated assault in a shooting of five men and one woman.(Houston PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is searching for Carl Douglas Green, 32, after he was charged with aggravated assault in a shooting of five men and one woman.

HPD officers responded to a shooting near 3100 Fountain View Drive. Officers were flagged down by a witness who was asking for help for a shooting victim.

When officers got on the scene, they learned of more victims. Five men, ages 27, 27, 29, 30 and 32, and a 28-year-old woman are recovering from their injuries and are in stable condition.

Another man, 27, suffered injuries on his arm from broken glass.

According to HPD, an investigation showed the shooting occurred in the parking lot of a bar on 6003 Richmond Avenue after an argument broke out between unknown men suspects in the bar.

The suspects were described as four unknown men.

Further investigation has identified Green as a suspect, and he has since been charged, according to HPD. The other suspects are unknown at this time.

Surveillance video shows Green, wearing white pants, and a person of interest known only by his alias “Cabo.”

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Matthew Earl Speakman, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, theft of property,...
19-year-old beat man to death with hammer, rocks because he thought victim was ‘seducing’ him, police say
This photo combo shows from left, Sgt. Alfred Flores and Officers Eleazar Alejandro and...
3 San Antonio police officers charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman
National Great Outdoors Month
National forests offer East Texans cool retreat during Great Outdoors Month
Food supplies from the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
House Bill 1287 opens up Texan eligibility for food stamps

Latest News

A Delta Air Lines plane that had flown from Los Angeles was pulling up to the terminal when a...
Texas medical examiner says airline worker pulled into jet engine died by suicide
Trial of Frankston woman accused of injecting child with insulin to fake diabetes to begin Tuesday
After several storms over the last several weeks, Rusk County residents are once again in...
Rusk County Fire Marshal says area is in ‘recovery phase’ after recent storms
Nacogdoches city council to consider solutions for 3-way intersection
FILE - This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Malaria cases in Texas and Florida are the first US spread since 2003, CDC says