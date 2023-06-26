Nacogdoches city council to consider solutions for 3-way intersection

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches residents are raising concerns about a three-way intersection in the city.

Douglass Road, Durst Street and Sanders Street all meet at one point. Drivers say this causes traffic issues and confusion.

Council Member for the Southwest Ward Chuck Huckaby says he has listened to residents and will be asking city staff to look into solutions.

The city council will meet Wednesday night at 5:30.

