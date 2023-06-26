Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches city council to consider solutions for 3-way intersection

Nacogdoches residents are raising concerns about a three-way intersection in the city.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Douglass Road, Durst Street and Sanders Street all meet at one point. Drivers say this causes traffic issues and confusion.

Douglass Road, Durst Street and Sanders Street all meet at one point. Drivers say this causes traffic issues and confusion.

Council Member for the Southwest Ward Chuck Huckaby says he has listened to residents and will be asking city staff to look into solutions.

The city council will meet Wednesday night at 5:30.

