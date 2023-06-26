Woman charged with murder following infant death

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Charges against Adrian Vetter have been upgraded to murder after the injured child passed away on June 23, according to the Wichita County Jail Roster.

Sean “SJ” Mitchell died on Friday, June 23, from injuries he suffered while at an in-home daycare in the 100 block of Becky Drive in Wichita Falls on Thursday, June 5, according to a Facebook post made by his mother.

Adrian Vetter was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail for the injury to a child case that sent the 10-month-old baby to Cook Children’s Hospital on June 5.

According to Vetter’s original arrest affidavit, officers found the infant boy who was believed to have had a seizure. The infant was taken to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls.

While at the hospital, staff discovered that the infant had two brain bleeds, and he was quickly transferred to Cook Children’s in Fort Worth.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators spoke to Dr. Elizabeth Peeler, a child abuse pediatrician specializing in forensic pediatrics, at Cook Children’s. Dr. Peeler said the seizure was due to severe head trauma. She also said the infant’s injuries were indicative of Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Though Vetter was initially charged with injury to a child, the charge was upgraded on Monday. She is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $1 million bond.

