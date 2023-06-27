2 accused of shooting at truck on Nacogdoches County road

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Felony charges were filed against two Nacogdoches County men who are accused of shooting a shotgun at a pickup.

According to a report by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Tony Gordon Howard, 58, and Dwayne Ray Bonds, 42, are both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bonds faces two of the second-degree felonies, while Howard faces a single charge.

The men were arrested Saturday after a confrontation with other county residents along the 900 block of CR 389 over whether a 2015 Ram truck had been speeding up and down the road.

Deputies were initially dispatched to an assault call when Bonds reported he and Howard had been attacked by two individuals they’d confronted for speeding up and down the road. What started as a verbal altercation turned physical as Howard and Bonds confronted the driver and passenger of the truck.

Bonds told deputies the driver and passenger got back into Ram truck to drive away from the scene of the fight, at which point he fired two shots from a 20-guage shotgun at the vehicle, both of which struck the vehicle.

Neither the driver nor passenger were injured by the shots.

Howard was released from the Nacogdoches County jail after posting a $25,000 bond set by a justice of the peace. Bonds was still incarcerated as of Monday afternoon. His bonds on the two felony chares total $50,000.

