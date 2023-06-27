Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

5 people killed after vehicle lands in Florida retention pond

Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida. (WFTX, FACEBOOK: TEXAS ROADHOUSE (FORT MYERS, FL), CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five occupants in the vehicle, authorities said Monday.

The accident in Fort Myers, Florida, happened either late Sunday or early Monday, killing three women and two men, all ages 18 or 19, according to officials with the Fort Myers Police Department.

The names of the individuals weren’t immediately released. No further details were made public Monday.

The News-Press in Fort Myers reported that four of the individuals worked together at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo shows from left, Sgt. Alfred Flores and Officers Eleazar Alejandro and...
3 San Antonio police officers charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman
National Great Outdoors Month
National forests offer East Texans cool retreat during Great Outdoors Month
Matthew Earl Speakman, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, theft of property,...
19-year-old beat man to death with hammer, rocks because he thought victim was ‘seducing’ him, police say
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Cattle rustling
Texas cattle raisers association ranger says rustling still a modern-day crime

Latest News

Trial of Frankston woman accused of injecting child with insulin to fake diabetes to begin Tuesday
After several storms over the last several weeks, Rusk County residents are once again in...
Rusk County Fire Marshal says area is in ‘recovery phase’ after recent storms
Nacogdoches city council to consider solutions for 3-way intersection
FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower of Camp VI...
First UN investigator at US detention center at Guantanamo says detainees face cruel treatment