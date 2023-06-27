Feeling the sizzle as temperatures expected to soar to the century mark this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The infamous heat dome will continue to remain overhead this week, which will shut off any rain chances, while at the same time, allow the heat to continue to worsen as the thermometer climbs the proverbial ladder.

This ridge of high pressure will take the storm track north and east of east Texas, while also leading to our first stretch of triple digit days returning to east Texas since last August 17, 2022.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 90′s on Wednesday before we top out around 100-degrees starting on Thursday and going through at least this upcoming Saturday. Heat index values will be topping out between 108-112°, giving us more of the same we have been experiencing throughout much of the past couple of weeks. This will lead to the extension of more Heat Advisories and possible Excessive Heat Warnings for the remainder of the week.

In addition to the partly-to-mostly sunny skies and hot, summer days, those summer nights are going to be rather toasty, too. In fact, overnight lows will only drop into the upper 70′s to near 80°. That means those air conditioners will be working extra hard to cool your home or business for the foreseeable future.

There are signs that the heat dome may start to break down by late this weekend or early next week. This would open up the door for some low-end, 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast.

