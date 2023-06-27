Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Crockett coach named defensive coordinator at Yates

By Mark Bownds
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Alton Dixon, who recently resigned as head football coach at Crockett High School, will be leading the defense for the Lions at Yates. As mentioned, Coach Dixon is a former Lufkin Panther, and he is also a former Aggie. In 2021 he was featured on the Dave Campbell’s 40 under 40 list. Head coach for the Yates Lions, Rafael Thomas, sent out this tweet early Monday morning:

“I’m Pleased To Announce Our New Defensive Coordinator, Mr. Alton Dixon To The PR1DE. Great Coach, But A Better Father, Friend, & Person. We Are Pleased He Chose Us.”

