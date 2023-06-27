Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gov. Abbott announces second special session agenda

Texas Capitol
Texas Capitol(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced Special Session #2 and its agenda items on Tuesday.

Abbott listed the agenda items as follows:

  • ELIMINATING A PROPERTY TAX IN TEXAS: Legislation to put Texas on a pathway to eliminate school district maintenance and operations property taxes.
  • LASTING PROPERTY TAX RATE CUTS: Legislation to cut property tax rates solely by reducing the school district maximum compressed tax rate.

According to Abbott, special sessions will continue to occur until property tax cut legislation reaches the governor’s desk. Special Session #1 focused on cutting school property tax rates.

The second session was set to begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

