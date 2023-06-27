LSU captures 7th MCWS title in school history; first since ‘09

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers avenged their 2017 World Series loss to the Florida Gators by winning the 2023 MCWS Championship over Florida, the seventh in school history and first since 2009.

The Tigers erupted for 18 runs on 24 hits in an 18-4 dismantling of the Gators. Thatcher Hurd, who got the start for LSU, was dominant and allowed just two runs on two hits over six innings of work. He recorded seven strikeouts.

Paul Skenes was named the Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Fans will be able to meet LSU at The Box on Tuesday, June 27, at 1:30 p.m. The victory parade and party will be on Wednesday, according to LSU President William Tate IV. The exact time will be released later.

The Gators got things started in the top of the first inning as Wyatt Langford launched a two-run shot to left field to give them a quick 2-0 lead over the Tigers.

LSU quickly responded in the top of the second inning, scoring six runs on five hits. Jordan Thompson got the scoring going on an RBI single to left field to score Gavin Dugas to make it 2-1. It was just Thompson’s second hit during the CWS and his first in the Finals.

With the bases loaded, the Tigers added two more runs on a hit-by-pitch to Cade Beloso and a walk to Dylan Crews to make it 3-2 with LSU up.

Tommy White drove in another run on an RBI single and an RBI sac-fly from Tre’ Morgan to make it 5-2. Dugas added another run on an RBI single to make it 6-2.

The Tigers, which struggled in the first two games with runners in scoring position, were 5-for-6 in the second inning.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Tigers added four more runs, all with two outs. Brayden Jobert got things off with a double, followed by an RBI single from Thompson, his second of the day, to make it 7-2.

Josh Pearson hit a two-run homer to right field to make it 9-2. Then, Beloso drove in Alex Milazzo from first. Unfortunately, Milazzo broke his shin after jumping over the catcher to score to make it 10-2.

. @LSUbaseball Alex Milazzo has a fractured shin, his father Jimmy tells me. Jimmy says it won't require surgery. #LSU — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) June 27, 2023

LSU added another run in the top of the seventh inning as Hayden Travinski drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 11-2. Florida got its first hit and run since the first inning as Ty Evans launched a solo shot to right field to make it 11-3.

Crews led off the eighth inning with a triple, followed by an RBI single from White to make it 12-3 over the Gators. LSU added another run as White scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Jobert to make it 13-3. Thompson added yet another run on an RBI sac-fly to make it 14-3.

Florida’s Cade Kurland hit a solo home run to make it 14-4.

In Crews’ last at-bat in the top of the ninth inning, he picked up his fourth hit of the game, a single to center field. White added another run on an RBI double to make it 15-4. It was White’s 105th RBI of the season.

Morgan added another run on an RBI double of his own, scoring White to make it 16-4. Jobert put the icing on the cake with a two-run shot to left field. It was the Tigers’ 23rd hit of the game, tying a record set by Florida in game two of the MCWS.

Jared Jones broke the record with a single in the bottom of the ninth for hit No. 24.

