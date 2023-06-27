Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Nacogdoches police K9 dies following illness

K9 Hunter
K9 Hunter(Nacogdoches Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department released a statement Tuesday on the death of a K9.

K9 Hunter had been with the department since June 2018 according to the release, and was recently diagnosed with a “crippling” autoimmune disease. According to the department, Hunter’s health declined rapidly, and they ultimately made the decision to put the officer down.

Hunter is survived by his partner, Officer Brian Eggebrecht, who the department thanked for love he gave to the K9 over his years of service.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Matthew Earl Speakman, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, theft of property,...
19-year-old beat man to death with hammer, rocks because he thought victim was ‘seducing’ him, police say
Investigators say two tires came off the axle of a trailer that a semi-trailer was pulling. The...
2 killed after tires crash through van’s windshield on interstate
Food supplies from the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
House Bill 1287 opens up Texan eligibility for food stamps
Nacogdoches artist to be featured in Washington D.C. ‘Women to Watch’ exhibition

Latest News

Gerald Wayne Powell, of Wills Point, was arrested on a murder charge following a seven hour...
Wills Point man accused of killing mother, pet dog to be evaluated by forensic psychologist
Texas Capitol
Gov. Abbott announces second special session agenda
Independence Day 2023 events in East Texas
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County sheriff on list for double lung transplant