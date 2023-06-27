Nacogdoches police K9 dies following illness

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department released a statement Tuesday on the death of a K9.

K9 Hunter had been with the department since June 2018 according to the release, and was recently diagnosed with a “crippling” autoimmune disease. According to the department, Hunter’s health declined rapidly, and they ultimately made the decision to put the officer down.

Hunter is survived by his partner, Officer Brian Eggebrecht, who the department thanked for love he gave to the K9 over his years of service.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.