Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Ohio mom charged in death of toddler found alone in soiled playpen

Kristel Candelario faces several charges including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault...
Kristel Candelario faces several charges including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and endangering children.((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Avery Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A Cleveland mother is facing charges after being accused of leaving her toddler home alone while she went on vacation.

According to prosecutors, Kristel Candelario went on a 10-day vacation and left for dead her 16-month-old daughter at their west side home.

When she returned on June 16, Kristel Candelario found the toddler unresponsive and called police, prosecutors say.

According to a press release, “the 16-month-old child was discovered in a Pack-N-Play pin on a liner soiled with urine and feces with soiled blankets.”

Emergency personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Prosecutors say the little girl, identified as Jailyn Candelario, was determined to be “extremely dehydrated” at the time of her death.

Prosecutors allege Kristel Candelario visited Detroit, Michigan and Puerto Rico over a 10-day period, leaving her child alone at their home.

“It is unfathomable that a mother would leave her 16-month-old child alone without any supervision for 10 days to go on a vacation,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said. “As parents, we are supposed to protect and care for our children. Imagining this child’s suffering, during her last days of life alone, is truly horrifying and we will do everything in our power to seek justice on her behalf.”

Prosecutors say a grand jury returned an indictment Monday on charges including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

An arraignment date for the mother has not been set.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo combo shows from left, Sgt. Alfred Flores and Officers Eleazar Alejandro and...
3 San Antonio police officers charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman
National Great Outdoors Month
National forests offer East Texans cool retreat during Great Outdoors Month
Matthew Earl Speakman, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, theft of property,...
19-year-old beat man to death with hammer, rocks because he thought victim was ‘seducing’ him, police say
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Cattle rustling
Texas cattle raisers association ranger says rustling still a modern-day crime

Latest News

Trial of Frankston woman accused of injecting child with insulin to fake diabetes to begin Tuesday
After several storms over the last several weeks, Rusk County residents are once again in...
Rusk County Fire Marshal says area is in ‘recovery phase’ after recent storms
Nacogdoches city council to consider solutions for 3-way intersection
Club Q survivors react following shooter's sentencing
Independence Day events in East Texas