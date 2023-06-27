Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas A&M University System to examine DEI office and programs amid state ban

A bill that was signed into law during the legislative session will ban diversity equity and inclusion offices along with training programs across all public state colleges and universities.
By Tyler Hoskins and Julia Lewis
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A bill signed into law during the legislative session will ban diversity, equity, and inclusion offices, along with training programs across all public state colleges and universities.

The Texas A&M University system has already launched a “system wide ethics and compliance review” of its programs. That review will examine all activities and programs that focus on diversity and inclusivity.

In a statement to KBTX, the university system said: “The Texas A&M University System follows all state laws. We have a working group reviewing SB 17 and developing a plan on how it will be implemented by its effective date Jan. 1.”

Advocates for the bill accused DEI programs have been accused of pushing left wing ideology onto students and staff along with prioritizing social justice over merit and achievement. Texas joins Florida as one of only two states in the country to ban diversity offices and programs at universities.

In April, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick released a statement that said that while Texas has some of the best higher educational opportunities nationwide, DEI hiring practices have caused division and must be “stopped.”

“Texas universities improve and the educational environment is enhanced when we recruit the best faculty based on merit and equal opportunity, not arbitrary quotas based on equity,” Patrick said in the statement.

After revisions from House and Senate, the bill was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on June 14.

Many Texas A&M students on campus Tuesday were unaware of the law and declined to speak with KBTX on the issue. However, the two students who did speak felt the ban was unwelcoming to potential students.

“Being included and being made [feel] like you are part of a community, that’s really what’s makes your college experience a college experience and helps prepare you for the world and helps build character,” Texas A&M student Jacqueline Del Molino said.

Del Molino, a first generation student, said when she first started her education at Texas A&M, diversity groups helped her feel included.

“By banning this, it’s really not going to help close the diversity gap between students,” Del Molino said. “Especially here at A&M when there are so many different students from so many different backgrounds, so many different ethnicities and cultures.”

Another student, Samuel Brite, said he is worried about how the bill will affect both current and future students at Texas A&M.

“I know out of all the public universities here, we’ve been the biggest on diversity and inclusion of all ethnicities and cultures, so I do think out of the public universities it will affect us in the biggest way,” Brite said. ”I think it will alter campus in a way that I guess A&M and the organization of A&M doesn’t truly realize yet.”

While the bill will affect the university system, the legislation will not affect student organizations, course instruction, and faculty research.

To learn more about Senate Bill 17 click here.

