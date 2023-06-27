Texas Rangers identify woman in 1999 cold case in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers identified a woman whose body was found 22 years ago in Gray County.

In April of 2022, Brenda Sue Guessler was positively identified through a standard familial DNA comparison, Texas Department of Public Safety said in a press release.

On Aug. 12, 1999, the Texas Rangers assisted with an unidentified body of a woman found along Interstate 40 west of McLean.

Investigators tried to identify the body by fingerprint, DNA, and composite sketch but were unable to.

A DNA profile was developed and entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), officials said.

The Texas Ranger’s Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program reviewed the case file in February of 2004.

Investigators found numerous possibilities through research to help identify Guessler, but were unsuccessful.

In April of 2022, investigators reviewed lab reports and pursued the advancements in DNA associated with the investigation.

The evidence was submitted to Othram Inc., and subjected to Advanced DNA testing funded by the Roads to Justice (RTJ) program.

This led to identifying Guessler, who was believed to live in or near the Phoenix, Arizona area.

The Texas Rangers are working to develop leads and information for this investigation.

Anyone with information about Guessler is encouraged to contact the Texas Rangers by emailing rangers@dps.texas.gov

Investigators can now continue to close the case.

