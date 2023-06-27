Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We’re starting the morning off mostly clear and warm, no surprises there. Like the last several days, temperatures are in the 70s and 80s this morning, and we’ll warm into the upper 80s by mid-morning. This afternoon will be another hot one - we’ll have temperatures spread from the upper 90s to the low 100s. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect today, mainly because the humidity will have the heat index (“feels like” temps) between 105-degrees and 110-degrees (or higher). Please remember to stay hydrated and safe if you’ll be outdoors today, and really the entire week. Highs through the end of the week and into the weekend will continue to be in the upper 90s and low 100s. We’ll likely see more 100s on the map each day through Thursday.

We do get a slight “cool down” for Friday and the weekend, but it’s not much. Highs will be a couple of degrees cooler, and we’ll see a bit more cloud cover. Though Friday and Saturday both will be dry, we do have a chance for showers and maybe even isolated thunderstorms on Sunday. It does look like that chance will also continue into Monday. We’ll keep highs in the 90s next week, but it does look like we could see a break from the triple digits for at least a couple days. Additionally, it looks like next week could bring several chances for rain to the area. We’ll continue to monitor this chance and keep you updated; I know many of you will have outdoor plans for the upcoming 4th of July holiday next week. Stay tuned to our forecasts on-air and on all our digital platforms through the week for continued updates on this week’s heat and next week’s rain chances. Have a great Tuesday!

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

