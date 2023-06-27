WATCH: Illinois deputies, residents catch child trapped in 3rd-floor fire with blanket

From TMX

WEST PEORIA, Illinois - On 06/20/23 at approximately 10:25 p.m. Peoria County Deputies responded to an apartment fire at the Edgewood Apartments in the 2700 block of Radan Ct.

The apartment building had flames coming from the roof when deputies arrived. Deputies found a family of four trapped on the third floor. Deputies tried to make entry but the flames had overtaken the hallway (See picture in the comments).

Deputies worked with citizens and used a blanket to catch a five-year-old child that was dropped out of a third-floor window. West Peoria Fire and other local fire departments responded and saved the other three family members from the apartment.

