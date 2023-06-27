Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Illinois deputies, residents catch child trapped in 3rd-floor fire with blanket

Deputies worked with citizens and used a blanket to catch a five-year-old child. Credit: Peoria County Sheriff's Office / BODY CAMS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

WEST PEORIA, Illinois - On 06/20/23 at approximately 10:25 p.m. Peoria County Deputies responded to an apartment fire at the Edgewood Apartments in the 2700 block of Radan Ct.

The apartment building had flames coming from the roof when deputies arrived. Deputies found a family of four trapped on the third floor. Deputies tried to make entry but the flames had overtaken the hallway (See picture in the comments).

Deputies worked with citizens and used a blanket to catch a five-year-old child that was dropped out of a third-floor window. West Peoria Fire and other local fire departments responded and saved the other three family members from the apartment.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Matthew Earl Speakman, 19, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, theft of property,...
19-year-old beat man to death with hammer, rocks because he thought victim was ‘seducing’ him, police say
Food supplies from the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
House Bill 1287 opens up Texan eligibility for food stamps
Investigators say two tires came off the axle of a trailer that a semi-trailer was pulling. The...
2 killed after tires crash through van’s windshield on interstate
Nacogdoches artist to be featured in Washington D.C. ‘Women to Watch’ exhibition

Latest News

If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
FILE — This March 28, 2017 photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows...
Misconduct by federal jail guards led to Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide, Justice Department watchdog says
At 65, Richard Stika is still 10 years below the normal retirement age for bishops.
Embattled Tennessee bishop resigns after priest complaints, abuse-related lawsuits
The Supreme Court is seen behind flowers, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Washington, as decisions...
Supreme Court makes it more difficult to convict someone of making a threat
FILE - Reggie Weaver, at podium, speaks outside the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., Feb....
Supreme Court rejects GOP argument in North Carolina case that could have transformed US elections