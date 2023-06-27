WebXtra: Angelina County Commissioners transfer expo center management

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Commissioners approved the transfer of ownership and management of a local exposition center on Tuesday.

KTRE’s Avery Gorman reported on the Tuesday meeting of the Angelina County Commissioner’s Court, in which the commissioners approved the transfer of the George H. Henderson Exposition Center management and ownership to the county.

It was noted that the staff and board of the center will remain the same, simply under the executive power of Angelina County.

