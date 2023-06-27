Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wills Point man accused of killing mother, pet dog to be evaluated by forensic psychologist

Gerald Wayne Powell, of Wills Point, was arrested on a murder charge following a seven hour...
Gerald Wayne Powell, of Wills Point, was arrested on a murder charge following a seven hour stand off early in April of 2021.(Van Zandt County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Wills Point man who is accused of killing his mother and a family dog was in court on Tuesday.

According to Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix, Gerald Wayne Powell, 45, made a threat to his sister claiming he was going to kill their mother and dog in April 2021. After a standoff of about seven hours, Hendrix said Powell finally surrendered peacefully. However, an investigation of the residence was conducted at which point the body of Powell’s mother and dog were found dead.

In Judge Chris Martin’s court June 27, a status hearing was held for Powell. The defense for Powell says that a psychologist for the state has finished his report, and Powell’s defense is reviewing it.

An independent forensic psychologist is requested by the defense to do a private evaluation of Powell. Judge Chris Martin approved 90 days for the defense to choose a psychologist from a list supplied by the court and to complete evaluation of the defendant.

A status hearing was set for Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m.

Nacogdoches artist to be featured in Washington D.C. ‘Women to Watch’ exhibition

