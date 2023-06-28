East Texas Kitchen Pickin’: All the seasons

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This week on Kitchen Pickin’, we represent all the seasons in the kitchen with Jeff’s yard and estate sale finds.

Fire King planter

Fire King planter (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: My bad guys. I thought this belonged in the kitchen but it’s a planter and I do NOT consider that a kitchen item. The Fire King brand threw me off. Knowing that Steph likes the white Fire King, I texted her Saturday to see if she wanted it. She was on the road and couldn’t respond but I took a chance and got it.

Steph: I’m totally ok with this being considered a kitchen item. I have several larger ones on my kitchen windowsill with plants in them. You could use it to hold silverware, rolled up napkins, or anything storage-related. I love them. They were made in the 1950s and ‘60s, according to what I’ve found. I also have my husband’s grandmother’s hobnail pitcher that matches this.

Anchor Hocking mug

Anchor Hocking mug (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: I got a set of five of these and at first thought they were Fire King, but they say Anchor Hocking. But that’s because Anchor bought out FK and later dropped the FK branding, according to Steph. These mugs are pretty small but they look so cool to me with the translucent white.

Steph: I agree, very nice with the translucent glass and the diamond pattern. This is a first for me; I’ve never seen this pattern before. Really pretty.

McCall’s cook book

McCall's Cookbook (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: The inside cover of this is really cool with a grid of different spices. This book is from 1963 and is a first edition! I’d like to be like the main character in Julie and Julia and take on one recipe at a time.

Steph: I love seeing this book. I’ve seen McCall’s magazine back in the day, and McCall’s sewing patterns, as well. My mom had both in our house when I was growing up. This books is really good, and is along the lines of the famous Better Homes & Gardens one from the same era. They’re helpful books for anyone, but especially for novice cooks. Great find!

Fitz and Floyd snack plate and spreader

Fitz and Floyd serving plate and spreader (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: The wife loves her Christmas. Fitz and Floyd is always a brand we’ll take a look at and this one is from 2008.

Steph: I like Fitz and Floyd’s Christmas items. They’re so colorful, useful, and have a beautiful shiny finish that I love. My mother-in-law taught me about this company years ago when she bought some items at Stein Mart.

Craftsman grilling set

Craftsman grilling set (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: This grilling set has the Craftsman name (a garage sale BOLO) and screwdriver handle. Steph called these “so cute,” which isn’t what I was going for. I guess I wanted her to do a bark like Tim the Toolman Taylor.

Steph: I definitely think these are cute! But they are very suited to Tim the Toolman Taylor. He would have been all over these. I like the design, and they feel very solid. Another first for me; I’ve never seen these anywhere. I see a reference to these online being made in 2012 and sold for $30 at the time at Sears.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.