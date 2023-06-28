East Texas pharmacy manager speaks the effects of heat on medications

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -This week it is predicted we will hit triple digits for the first time this summer, and it will feel even hotter than that.

David Davis, manager for Drug Emporium Pharmacy, says heat mixed with your medications could have an extreme effect on your overall health.

“Sometimes medications, when you get overheated or get to sweating a lot and things like that, you can run into situations where the medications won’t work properly. You’ll get lightheaded and things like that and if you are sweating excessively the medications may come out through the sweat pores,” Davis said.

Davis says some medications can even cause sunburns or heat rashes due to them making you more sensitive to the sun. Common medications that can cause heat intolerance include blood pressure medications, antihistamines, decongestants and psychiatric medications, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Davis says you should always read the labels.

“There should be a warning on the boxes or on the labels pertaining to that as far as prescription medications. Sometimes it’s on the box, sometimes Its antibiotics, sometimes it’s something as simple as diuretic medications, but there should be a warning,” Davis said.

He also says medications can be altered due to the heat if left in a hot place. Medications whether they be over the counter or prescription are supposed to be kept at a controlled temperature between 66 and 78 degrees.

“So, if you leave your medications in the car, the temperature is going to get way hotter than that, especially this time of year, and the medication will start to break down, and therefore it will not work properly when you do get ready to take it,” Davis said.

Davis says the best way to stay safe is to stay out of the heat as much as possible and drink plenty of water, and keep your medications in a cool place.

